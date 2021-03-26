A hero taxi driver helped save the lives of strangers after he alerted them to a fire ripping through businesses below where they live.He was driving past the blaze on Walton Road at around 5am, as a fire tore through furniture stores.

Fire crews helped evacuate all the properities Credit: Liverpool Echo

He dialled 999 before trying to wake up those who live above the businesses.Merseyside Fire Service said "all people were accounted for" and all the properties were evacuated in time.

Fire crews tackled the blaze on Walton Road at 5 am Friday morning Credit: Liverpool Echo

Home Decor, a family run business, which has been in the community for 15 years, were one of three businesses affected.

I've been told a taxi driver pulled over and notified the people inside, who were in there while the building was on fire. For us, we've been massively blessed If the fire had of blown this way, it's a wallpaper and paint shop - it would have blown the street up. It's oil-based paint, imagine what could have happened. In all of it, we've been massively lucky. Rebecca Richards, Co-owner Home Decor

Merseyside Police said "it is unknown how the fire started and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances".

Thankfully nobody was hurt during the incident and MFRS extinguished the blaze, but this incident will have had a significant impact on local residents and businesses. Detective Sergeant Samantha Davies, Merseyside Police

Anyone in the area with information about the incident, CCTV or dashcam footage can contact us on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000191977.