Liverpool ex boyfriend torched woman's BMW on her drive

A court has heard that a "vile" ex-boyfriend torched his former partner's BMW after seeing her out with other men.Richard Foster's lawyer said the father of two was "wounded" when Alexandria Ward broke up with him.

In a series of phone calls the 34-year-old threatened Ms Ward.

Watch what will happen to you. Richard Foster

The couple were in a relationship for around five months, which ended in December 2018.Sarah Griffin, prosecuting, said Miss Ward went out drinking with friends on February 1, 2019.

After she received a number of "aggressive" calls from Foster saying he had seen her out in a group with a number of men.The victim got home with friends at around 3am and carried on having drinks in her kitchen.However, when she went upstairs to check on a friend she saw flames at the front of the house, ran downstairs and opened the door to find her BMW in flames.The Police and fire services were called.

As a part of the investigation police went to a Shell garage in Maghull, where a worker revealed a man had been in to buy a green petrol can, discovered at the end of Miss Ward's drive.She said the man filled it with unleaded fuel, paid in cash and got into the back of a car containing two other men.Foster, of Princes Parade, Liverpool city centre, admitted arson.

"He's candid in his admission that he was wounded by the break-up of the relationship two months previously and appreciates his anger overtook him and led him to behave in a way that was both irresponsible and dangerous. Stella Hayden, Foster's Lawyer

Judge Louise Brandon said she was satisfied Foster's culpability was "high", adding: "This was in the court's judgement a revenge attack."She said: "the arson was more serious because it was in a "domestic violence context".

I'm told you're remorseful and I accept that, although the insight that I'm told you now have is limited in this court's judgement, because you have committed further offences since. Judge Louise Brandon

Foster was jailed for two years.