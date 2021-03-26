Liverpool ex boyfriend torched woman's BMW on her drive
A court has heard that a "vile" ex-boyfriend torched his former partner's BMW after seeing her out with other men.Richard Foster's lawyer said the father of two was "wounded" when Alexandria Ward broke up with him.
In a series of phone calls the 34-year-old threatened Ms Ward.
Watch what will happen to you.
The couple were in a relationship for around five months, which ended in December 2018.Sarah Griffin, prosecuting, said Miss Ward went out drinking with friends on February 1, 2019.
After she received a number of "aggressive" calls from Foster saying he had seen her out in a group with a number of men.The victim got home with friends at around 3am and carried on having drinks in her kitchen.However, when she went upstairs to check on a friend she saw flames at the front of the house, ran downstairs and opened the door to find her BMW in flames.The Police and fire services were called.
As a part of the investigation police went to a Shell garage in Maghull, where a worker revealed a man had been in to buy a green petrol can, discovered at the end of Miss Ward's drive.She said the man filled it with unleaded fuel, paid in cash and got into the back of a car containing two other men.Foster, of Princes Parade, Liverpool city centre, admitted arson.
"He's candid in his admission that he was wounded by the break-up of the relationship two months previously and appreciates his anger overtook him and led him to behave in a way that was both irresponsible and dangerous.
Judge Louise Brandon said she was satisfied Foster's culpability was "high", adding: "This was in the court's judgement a revenge attack."She said: "the arson was more serious because it was in a "domestic violence context".
I'm told you're remorseful and I accept that, although the insight that I'm told you now have is limited in this court's judgement, because you have committed further offences since.