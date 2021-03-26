The founders of Lytham Festival say the major event will be postponed for a second year - but they say they've worked hard to reschedule the big name performers for 2022.

That includes Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran and Lionel Richie.

We strived to make the event happen in 2021 and even explored the possibility of moving the festival later in the year. Unfortunately, with the timescales for reopening being very close to the start of our festival and continued restrictions on international travel for our artists, this is not going to be possible. Lytham Festival

The rescheduled performances are:

Wednesday 29th June 2022 – Lewis Capaldi

Thursday 30th June 2022 – Snow Patrol

Friday 1st July 2022 – Duran Duran

Sunday 3rd July 2022 – Lionel Richie

The Stereophonics' Kelly Jones playing the Lytham Festival. Credit: Lytham Festival

Organisers say they're now in the process of making big plans for Lytham Festival’s triumphant return next year.

Those who have bought tickets should be contacted by their ticket agent about the rescheduling.

The remaining tickets for Lytham Festival 2022 will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 1st April.