Murder investigation launched after man pulled from canal

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after man's body was pulled from a canal in Leigh.

The man, who believed to be in his 30s, had suffered multiple injuries.

Greater Manchester Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

Our investigation is currently in its initial stages and our team are exploring all available lines of enquiry. We understand that incidents of this nature can be distressing for the community and I want to reassure the public that we are doing all that we can to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible. Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson of GMP’s Major Incident Team

The force said it will have an increased presence in the area and officers are encouraging anyone with any concerns or worries to speak to them.