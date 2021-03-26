Murder investigation launched after man pulled from canal
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after man's body was pulled from a canal in Leigh.
The man, who believed to be in his 30s, had suffered multiple injuries.
Greater Manchester Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.
Our investigation is currently in its initial stages and our team are exploring all available lines of enquiry. We understand that incidents of this nature can be distressing for the community and I want to reassure the public that we are doing all that we can to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.
The force said it will have an increased presence in the area and officers are encouraging anyone with any concerns or worries to speak to them.
Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9283 quoting log 477 of 25/03/21. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.