Murdered man's family continue their anti-knife crime campaign.

It has been 20 years since Colin McGinty was stabbed and murdered after a night out in Liverpool. 2 men were convicted of murdering the 21-year old.

I wish we could turn the clock back 20 years and see our son the age he should be now, maybe married with children. Geraldine McGinty. Colin's mum.

Since Colin's murder his family have campaigned tirelessly against knife crime.

This week, on the 20th anniversary of Colin's death, his sister and parents visited a community centre in Blackburn. They delivered a bleed control pack to the centre which they've provided through fundraising in Colin's name.

Our aim is to keep Colin's name alive while creating a positive legacy. That's why these bleed control packs are so important to our campaign. Laura Hughes. Colin's sister.

The packs contain bandages and tourniquets; equipment to help people treat stab-wounds.

Colin's family hope to fundraise for more bleed control packs. So they can be distributed across the country, enabling people who've suffered stab wounds to be treated and saved from bleeding out before the emergency services arrive at the scene.

More information on their organisation can be found here.