Jason Baird also known as the 'Stockport Spiderman' is out again with some of his hero friends.

This time he is raising money for the anti suicide charity Papyrus who aim to prevent youth suicide and offer help and support to young people who have suicidal thoughts.

Jason accompanied by his superhero friends will run 4 marathons this weekend, running over 105 miles.

According to the charity suicide is the biggest killer of people under 35 in the UK.

Jason aims to raise money so that the charity can continued to give people the support that they need.

The young dad is no stranger to suicide as his friend took his own life at the beginning of lockdown and he has also struggled with his own mental heath.

Jason and his friend Andrew Baldock have been cheering up children since lockdown began by dressing up in their super hero costumes and raising money for various causes.

Along the way many people have joined their crusade, with the likes of Disney princesses showing up, appearances from Batman and Captain America.

The super hero aim to raise £100,000 this year alone to help Papyrus.

The super hero aim to raise £100,000 this year alone to help Papyrus.

If you or someone you know is not coping, you can contact Papyrus confidentially on 0800 068 4141 or Email: pat@papyrus-uk.org