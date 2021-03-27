A young dad from Manchester has left his final gift to the world, a book called "Broken Brain: Brutally Honest, Brutally Me".

Aria Nikjooy died in February 2021 at 30 years old, just over two years after being diagnosed with a rare form of Brain tumour.

The book is about his life and journey as a doctor dealing with a Brain Tumour.

Aria Nikjooy was diagnosed with a rare form of Brain Tumour in November 2018. Credit: Aria Nikjooy

Aria worked as a paediatric doctor in Manchester. In November 2018, shortly after the arrival of his son he was diagnosed aged 27.

After brain surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy he learnt to walk and talk again, returning to work just 12 months later. In 2020 the cancer returned three times prompting repeated operations and courses of radiotherapy until Aria passed away.

During the young doctor's recovery from the first operation, Aria spent a lot of time reading and writing, then realised it could also help other people who have been affected by cancer in one form or another, whilst raising much needed awareness for brain tumours.

Aria wrote his first book called Eddie and the Magic Healing Stone that was meant to explain illness to his son Eliyas and other children.

Since Aria's death, his wife Naomi has been reading his book to Eliyas, she said it's been helping him understand what has happened. Credit: Family Photo

Before he passed away he wrote another children's book and his memoir called

Proceeds for Aria’s children’s books goes to Brain Tumour Research, Royal Medical Foundation, Royal Medical Benevolent Fund, and Society for Assistance of Medical Families.

The junior doctor's memoir is said to be "uncomfortably honest" and is for patients, their families and anyone who has experienced the humbling battles against this illness.

He also wanted it to serve as a manual for doctors to understand what it is like to be a patient in the NHS whilst being on the other end of a stethoscope.