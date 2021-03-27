Young Manchester dad writes book about his life leaving final gift to the world
A young dad from Manchester has left his final gift to the world, a book called "Broken Brain: Brutally Honest, Brutally Me".
Aria Nikjooy died in February 2021 at 30 years old, just over two years after being diagnosed with a rare form of Brain tumour.
The book is about his life and journey as a doctor dealing with a Brain Tumour.
Aria worked as a paediatric doctor in Manchester. In November 2018, shortly after the arrival of his son he was diagnosed aged 27.
After brain surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy he learnt to walk and talk again, returning to work just 12 months later. In 2020 the cancer returned three times prompting repeated operations and courses of radiotherapy until Aria passed away.
During the young doctor's recovery from the first operation, Aria spent a lot of time reading and writing, then realised it could also help other people who have been affected by cancer in one form or another, whilst raising much needed awareness for brain tumours.
Aria wrote his first book called Eddie and the Magic Healing Stone that was meant to explain illness to his son Eliyas and other children.
Before he passed away he wrote another children's book and his memoir called
Proceeds for Aria’s children’s books goes to Brain Tumour Research, Royal Medical Foundation, Royal Medical Benevolent Fund, and Society for Assistance of Medical Families.
The junior doctor's memoir is said to be "uncomfortably honest" and is for patients, their families and anyone who has experienced the humbling battles against this illness.
He also wanted it to serve as a manual for doctors to understand what it is like to be a patient in the NHS whilst being on the other end of a stethoscope.
I want to make one thing clear: you don’t ‘fight’ cancer, you ‘survive’ it. You can't fight your own body, it just seems to be this populist view that everyone with cancer suddenly becomes Sylvester Stallone and you never give up until the cancer is defeated, preferably in slow motion. It's not a bad thing being positive but I'm damn sure being positive doesn’t kill cancer cells.