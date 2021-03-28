Blind international footballer boosts disability awareness among children

An international footballer, who cannot see the ball he plays with, wants schoolchildren to understand anyone can achieve greatness in any field.

England international Azeem Amir, from Rochdale, plays blind football for his country and is trying to raise awareness of disabilities among young people.

The 22-year-old was born with no sight in one eye and only limited light perception in the other.

He and a team of football coaches are now going into schools, giving pupils the chance to wear a blindfold and listen out for the rattle built into the special blind football.

Youngsters try out blind football in their school hall

Year 4 pupils at Our Lady & St Paul's RC Primary School in Heywood were among the first to take part in one of Azeem's sessions. They also had the chance to learn about braille.

The business advisor who helped Azeem get the scheme started is "very proud" of what the young sportsman and entrepreneur has achieved. Isabelle Farquhar says the message he always sends out is that "you can do anything."