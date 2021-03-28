Letter settling Beatle's 'debt' from younger years to be auctioned

A handwritten letter by Sir Paul McCartney, settling a "debt" from before he became famous, is going up for auction.

It was sent to a farmhouse family he and George Harrison stayed with, back in 1958, in Harlech in North Wales. The future Beatles pair became friends with the family's son, John Brierley, and stayed again the following year. On that occasion, McCartney and Harrison left with one of the family's blankets.

The letter was sent with a cheque covering the blanket's cost Credit: tracks.co.uk

Almost 30 years later, John's Mum Irene wrote to McCartney to point out she was still missing a blanket. The star replied: "I was sorry to hear about my 'debt.' I remember well the fun we had in Harlech, and hope the enclosed cheque will settle our money differences!"

Irene cashed the cheque.

The letter is being auctioned by a memorabilia site with a starting price of £3,000.