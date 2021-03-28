Eighteen people have been arrested after protesters blocked tram lines in Manchester, police said.

The Kill the Bill protest - held to demonstrate against the Government's new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill - was described as "largely peaceful" by Greater Manchester Police.

A force spokesman said by late afternoon yesterday the majority of the crowd had left, but some of those who remained sat on the Metrolink line in St Peter's Square, causing "significant disruption" to transport networks

Trams brought to a halt by demo Credit: Manchester Evening News

Police moved in to remove those obstructing the tram lines and arrested a total of 18 people, the spokesman said.

Footage and pictures from earlier in the afternoon showed protesters marching through the city centre.