Bird flu outbreak leads to restriction zone in Cheshire

A farm in Cheshire has had an outbreak of bird flu and a restriction zone to prevent the movement of birds is now in force around the property.

The local council said workers at the site raised the alarm when they noticed birds becoming unwell.

There are approximately 4,500 birds housed at the facility near Tarporley.

It's believed the strain of avian influenza is a low pathogenic case - this means it is less likely to cause death in the birds, making the disease more difficult to spot in the early stages.

Birds are currently being culled to ensure no further spread.

The risk to public health from the virus is very low and avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk. We are working locally to support residents, local business and premises that may be affected. Ian Ashworth, Director of Public Health for Cheshire West and Chester

The 1km Bird Flu restriction zone in Cheshire Credit: DEFRA

The 1km restriction zone has been established to stop the movement of birds and prevent the spread of the infection.

It does not restrict the movement of people.