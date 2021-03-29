Police and charities are warning about a rise in dog thefts after two black labradors were stolen from outside a supermarket.

CCTV shows the moment thieves ran off with the pets, who had been tied outside an M&S store in Nantwich, Cheshire.

The dogs owners are "deeply upset".

Police say that while the CCTV footage isn't very clear, they hope someone might be able to help them identify the two people who took the dogs and ran off along Market Street at around 6pm on Satursday, 27 March.

Detective Sergeant Vicki Shelton said: "You cannot see their faces clearly in the footage but we are hoping that some members of the public may recognise them from their builds, the clothes they were wearing and the way they run."

Pets are part of the family and having them stolen is a harrowing and distressing experience. Det Sgt Vicki Shelton

two white men

both of average build

both with dark hair

one was wearing a dark jacket and light coloured jogging bottoms

the second had a black jacket, dark trousers/jeans, and was carrying a dark bag

There has been a sharp rise in reports of stolen pets across the North West. Credit: GMP

The incident comes after an animal charity warned criminal gangs are behind a rise in dog thefts and illegal puppy farms because it's a 'low-risk, high reward' way of making money.A spokesman for Animal Protection Services, a charity set up to prosecute illegal breeders, has warned that "many groups are switching from drugs to puppies".

