Charity worker to hand back OBE in protest over cuts to overseas aid

An activist awarded the OBE for his work in helping to combat poverty, is handing it back.

Phil Teece, from Bolton, says he wants to draw attention to government policy towards Yemen.

According to the charity Oxfam over 18,000 civilians have been killed in the country, over 4 Million people are internally displaced and nearly 68% of the population are reliant on humanitarian aid.

The UK recently cut its aid to Yemen by 50% just after it announced £1.36 billion of new arms licences for export to Saudi Arabia.

Phil, a longstanding campaigner for Oxfam, was awarded his OBE in 2004 for his work on poverty in the UK.

He said he was proud to get the OBE and I was very thankful for the people who nominated him.

But having written many letters to political leaders over the years he's decided to do something different.

