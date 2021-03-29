Video report by Sarah Rogers

Some of the Government's tough coronavirus restrictions have been eased and people right across our region have been venturing out to meet and play sport.

Adding to the positive atmosphere, with the start of Spring, even the weather played its part with sunshine and rising temperatures.

But, health chiefs are still warning that the rates of infection are increasing in some areas and people shouldn't let this little bit of freedom go to their heads.

We've been looking at how the North West marked an important milestone on the road to recovery.

From friends, who haven't seen each other for months and meeting to celebrate a 30th birthday with a picnic at Sale Water Park.

On Monday 29th March, the rule of six came back into force, where people can gather together outside or two households can meet so long as it isn't indoors.

The Davenports, newlyweds who tied the knot in Crewe Credit: ITV Granada

One couple from Crewe tied the knot today with six people allowed in church. Oliver and Danielle Davenport were married with a congregation watching the ceremony via zoom.

It's been incredible, with the situation the country is in at the moment, it's been such short planning but I think we've done really well. Danielle Davenport, newlwed

The Prime Minister said the easing of the restrictions is driven by the data. But for those wedded to dates, there's the prospect of swapping park picnics for the beer garden in just 2 weeks time.