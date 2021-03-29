Manchester City will bid a fond farewell to legendary striker Sergio Aguero when his contract expires this summer.

The Argentine is one of the most decorated and respected footballers to wear the sky-blue shirt.

He joined City in the summer of 2011, making an immediate impact by scoring twice and creating an assist on his thirty-minute cameo debut in a 4-0 home win over Swansea City.

Sergio Aguero Credit: PA

City fans will never forget his goal in the final game of that same season against QPR which secured the Club’s first ever Premier League title.

Sergio went on to become City’s record goalscorer, overtaking Eric Brook’s 78-year record when he struck in our 4-2 win at Napoli in 2017, and played a leading role in the Club’s three further Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

In total, he has amassed an incredible 257 goals in 384 appearances.

He is the highest scoring overseas player in Premier League history – and in January 2020 he overtook Alan Shearer to set the record for the most Premier League hat-tricks after registering his 12th away at Aston Villa.

In a statement on Twitter, he said he felt a "huge sense of satisfaction and pride" at having played at Manchester City for ten years.

Sergio Aguero and team mate David Silva who will also be honoured Credit: PA

City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says a statue is being commissioned to mark his contribution, alongside the statues already underway for his teammates Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the Club and maybe even in those who simply love football. City Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak

ITV Granada Reports spoke to fans outside the Etihad Stadium to get their reaction.

The Club will now begin work on plans to mark his departure on the final home game of the 2020/21 season against Everton.

Fans may be allowed to attend the Etihad Stadium, if restrictions continue to be eased, to pay tribute to his extraordinary contribution and achievements.