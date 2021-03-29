New live music festival to take place in Lancashire

A new, live music festival is being launched in Lancashire.

WonderHall, is being planned by the team which creates Lytham Festival and will see six nights of live music taking place in the grounds of historic Lytham Hall from Wednesday August 25 to Bank Holiday Monday August 30.

The already announced Lytham Proms concert headlined by celebrated tenor Russell Watson on Sunday August 29 will form part of the WonderHall festival.

The full line-up will include a mix of major headliners and picnic-style concerts with full details and tickets on sale soon.

WonderHall is a completely new concept for us and one that we hope will be a great success. Final plans are currently being put in place to bring an exciting and eclectic mix of fantastic headline artists who will appeal across age groups and we can’t wait to announce who they are. Peter Taylor, WonderHall director

The announcement comes following the decision to postpone this summer’s Lytham Festival until 2022.

Peter added: “It was with a heavy heart that we had to postpone Lytham Festival but the dates were just too close to the lifting of restrictions.

"WonderHall will take place almost two months after Lytham Festival was due to be held and gives us the opportunity to host what will be an incredible series of gigs in the picturesque parkland of Lytham Hall.

“Live music brings people together to enjoy some of the best moments of their life and we look forward to welcoming audiences to our very special WonderHall.”