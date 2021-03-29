Three teenagers charged with murder of stabbing victim found in canal in Wigan

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a man in Wigan.

The body of 33-year-old Scott Anderton, was found in Leigh on Thursday 25 March.

Police were called shortly before 7am to a report of a body in the Leeds and Liverpool canal.33-year-old Scott Anderton from Leigh was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been stabbed multiple times and suffered blunt trauma injuries.

Scott's body was found in a canal on Thursday. Credit: MEN Media

Three males - aged 16, 17, and 18 will appear in court on Monday 29 March charged with murder.

In a tribute, Scott's family described him as caring, loving and kind.

In a statement, his family said: "Scott did not have a bad bone in his body and was genuinely the most caring, loving, kindest person you could meet. The love for his family meant everything to him.

"He made time for anyone he met and would always be there if anyone needed help.

"Even on the darkest of days Scott was always positive and had the cheekiest smile which was infectious."

The family said Mr Anderton, from Leigh, would be "at peace with his precious baby girl back in his arms".

They added: "You are truly loved Scott. We promise you will never be forgotten and your memory will live on so it's not goodbye forever, our kid, but just goodbye for now.

"You will forever be our diamond in the mud."