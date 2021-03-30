Two labradors stolen from outside an M&S in Nantwich are back home with their family.

A huge social media campaign was launched to try to find Denzel and Welly, whose family were left "utterly heartbroken" when they vanished on Saturday 27 March.

Police say the black labs were found at an address in Stoke-on-Trent on Tuesday morning - and have now been returned to their "very relieved" owners.

Reunited! Credit: Nantwich Police

Three people were charged with stealing the two dogs.Malachy Doherty, aged 37; Mary Docherty, 28, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are set to appear before magistrates today.