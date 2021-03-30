Large groups of people at Platt Fields Park in Manchester on Tuesday.

Thousands of people flocked to the region's parks and beaches as temperatures soared past 20C for the first time this year.

It comes as the UK provisionally recorded its warmest March day for 53 years.

Hundreds were spotted congregating in Platt Fields Park in Manchester.

We understand that people will want to head outdoors to parks and other public spaces to enjoy the weather - especially those that don't have access to a private garden - and that the continuing restrictions can be difficult and discouraging; however, what might seem like an innocent outdoor gathering could lead to the spread of the virus. Superintendent Richard Timson of Greater Manchester Police

Hundreds of empty glass bottles, cans and empty alcohol boxes were left on the hill at Platt Fields.Gas canisters were dotted around on the grass and bins were overflowing on Wednesday morning.Dozens of plastic carrier bags and piles of burnt out rubbish were also left behind at the park.

Hundreds of empty glass bottles, cans and empty alcohol boxes were left on the hill at Platt Fields Park. Credit: MEN Syndication

In Crosby car parks and nearby roads were full with cars, while in land parks and green spaces were also reportedly busy.

Merseyside Police have set up a dispersal zone after groups of youths were reported as acting 'anti-socially' on Formby beach yesterday.

Families head to Crosby Beach as the rule of six comes into force Credit: ITV Granada

The order, which will last until 7pm on Thursday, will allow officers to direct anyone of concern away from the area for up to 48 hours. Officers have also stepped up patrols of the area.

Meanwhile, Fylde Police said they received a number of reports of a "large gathering and anti social behaviour" on the green at Lytham.

Patrols have been stepped up in the area and the force said it will not hesitate to use powers "available to them".

In a statement on Facebook, the force said:

"We understand that it has been a difficult time for everyone recently, but the coronavirus regulations are still in place and they are there to protect people and save lives."

Coronavirus restrictions around meeting outdoors were eased on 29 March - bringing back the rule of six.

Earlier in March hundreds gathered in parks in Manchester and Liverpool, and police issued more than 40 Covid fines around St Patrick's Day.

WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR MEETING UP?

From 29 March outdoor social gatherings are permitted.

People can meet in groups of up to six from any different households, or two households of up to 10 people, can meet outside.

This is permitted in all outdoor settings as well as in private gardens.

You can find out more on ITV News's Covid-19 podcast - Coronavirus: What You Need To Know:

As the hot weather continued, Sefton Council urged people not to see the weather, and the restriction lifting, as an "open invitation" to return to the North West’s beaches.

Margaret Jones, the council’s Director of Public Health, said: "These are the very early steps out of lockdown but the message for all of us is still clear.

While the relaxation of measures allows us to enjoy some outdoor socialising, it’s not an open invitation for us all to return to the coast, particularly if we don’t live locally. Travel must still be minimised, and people are being advised not to travel at busy times, so for some a trip to the coast may need to wait for the further easing of restrictions. Margaret Jones. Sefton's Director of Public Health

"It’s vital that we all continue do everything we can to allow the gradual lifting of restrictions to continue."