Police investigating 'abduction' at Blackburn Tesco release name of victim

Detectives investigating a possible abduction at Tesco Superstore in Blackburn have released the name of the man who they believe to be the victim.

Police were called to the Tesco store, Hill Street, Blackburn on the afternoon of Friday, March 5th, following reports that a group of men had taken another man into a burgundy Skoda estate car and driven off.

Tautvydas Kaluina Credit: Lancashire Police

Detectives believe that man to be 21-year-old Tautvydas Kaluina, who also uses the name Jonas Budrys.

Although Mr Kaluina has since been seen on CCTV footage walking alone after the incident, officers still need to speak to him to ensure he is OK.

Mr Kaluina, who is believed to be the shorter man on the left with the distinctive hair, in the attached image, is pictured with a taller man, who is believed to be the man seen on previously released CCTV running into the Tesco store.

Although detectives believe they have also identified the taller man, they still need to speak to him as a potential witness to the abduction.

DCI Derry Crorken, of East CID, said:

We have made significant progress with this investigation and we now believe we know both the men we have previously asked for the public’s help in identifying – one being the victim and the other being a witness to this crime. We still need to speak to them both as part of our investigation, especially Mr Kaluina – who we need to know is OK. DCI Derry Crorken, of East CID

He continued: “I would ask anybody with information which could assist us in finding either men to come forward as soon as possible. I would also appeal directly to Mr Kaluina, if he sees this appeal, to get in contact with us to let us know you are OK.”