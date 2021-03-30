A husband who strangled his wife and then dismembered her after a row about frozen chips has been jailed for life for her murder.

Thomas McCann, 49, killed his "childhood sweetheart" Yvonne in the bathroom of their home after the pair argued about the chips being left out of the freezer.

He then used a Stanley knife and tree lopper to cut up the body of the mother-of-four, before sending and replying to text messages to their children pretending their mother was still alive.

Parts of Yvonne's body were later round by dog walkers at nearby Reddish Vale Country Park in Stockport, Manchester Crown Court heard.

McCann, of Brinnington, pleaded guilty to murder.

McCann later told police he was "Hannibal Lecter" and said: "I killed my wife and disposed of her like garbage," after he "lost control and could not stop".

McCann was jailed for life with a minimum term of 13 years and four months.

Judge Alan Conrad QC told him: "Your actions after the killing amount to serious aggravating factors.

"The defence suggest a combination of self-interest and panic, but what you did makes a terrible case even more horrific and even more upsetting to those concerned.

"Yvonne McCann was a woman with a great deal to live for and a great deal to look forward to when her life was so cruelly cut short by you."

The brutal murder was only uncovered when one of the couple's children discovered their mum's phone and rings in McCann's pocket after a family BBQ.

After four police interviews, the father admitted in a statement: “I killed my wife and disposed of her in the garbage.”

Prosecutor Andrew Smith earlier told the court the couple were childhood sweethearts and had been married for 24 years.

He said Yvonne, known affectionately as Von, had started a new relationship with a man after discovering McCann had been unfaithful to her a number of years ago.

On 23 May 2020, neighbours heard the couple arguing for a few minutes at around 9am.

“She [the neighbour] messaged Yvonne asking if she was okay and Yvonne responded saying it was over a bag of frozen chips,” Mr Smith said.

“Very shortly after, it is suggested McCann began operating her phone. Yvonne and McCann were then invited to a family BBQ by their son. McCann said he would like to go, but had had an argument with Yvonne. He said she had ‘walked out’.

On 25 May 2020 dog walkers discovered eight bin bags containing body parts belonging to Yvonne. Only 50% of her body has ever been found.

Following his arrest, McCann was interviewed four times by the police.

During the interviews he gave a prepared statement where he explained he disposed of Yvonne's body and tools at Bredbury Recycling Centre and Reddish Vale Country Park.

He added that once an argument started between them, it escalated, before she shouted in his face and he 'lost control and couldn’t stop'.

McCann then said he strangled Yvonne and cut her body up in order to ‘make her go away’.

Mitigating, defence lawyer Louise Blackwell QC said: “This blew up over a totally unnecessary, small and domestic detail.

"Anybody looking at the messages and the things said would realise this was never going to be a success for covering up his involvement.

"It was totally unbelievable and done out of blind panic."

In a statement, their daughter Rachel said her mum was born in Stockport and worked as a care advocate.

She said: “She was a full time mum, a good mum, she was always buying us things and wanted the best for us.

“It hasn’t really sunk in, I loved my mum very much and I also love my dad."