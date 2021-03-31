Covid-19 surge testing in Bolton after South African found in industrial estate

Surge testing is being deployed in parts of Bolton after a case of the South African Covid-19 variant was discovered.

The Department of Health is introducing the measures at Wingates Industrial Estate within the BL5 postcode, where one case of the variant first identified in South Africa has been found.

The government says it is working with Bolton Council and is urging workers to get tested, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Bolton Council's Director of Public Health said the risk of any onward spread is low. Credit: PA

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals who test positive.

A mobile testing unit has been set up at AirVault Inflatable and Trampoline Park and will remain open until April 12.

Bolton Council said the largest businesses in the industrial estate will be given testing kits to distribute to their employees and that workers at other businesses will need to need to book a test at the mobile testing site.

Bolton Council’s Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Lowey said:

We want to reassure the public that the risk of any onward spread is low and that actions which are being planned jointly with Public Health England are precautionary. There is no evidence that it causes more severe illness. Dr Helen Lowey, Bolton Council's Director of Public Health

She added: “If you cannot work from home it’s important that you get tested at one of our testing centres for those without symptoms. One in three people have the virus but don’t develop symptoms, and can be spreading it to others.

“It’s also important that anyone with symptoms does get tested and stays at home for the full 10 days. Covid-19 has not gone away and we need you to continue to follow the rules and to remember hands, face, space.

”Please do have the vaccine when you are invited to make an appointment.”