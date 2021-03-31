Report by Paul Crone

It was a reunion he never expected.

Jeff Whitehead parted with his beloved motorbike back in the 1970s and thought the would never see the classic Suzuki TS 185 ever again.

The 80s, and Noughties and 2010s went by until Jeff, now aged 62, recently spotted an advert on Facebook Marketplace for a bike just like the one he used to have.

He couldn't resist checking it out in person and when he went to view the bike in Chorley, sure enough it had the same old numberplate and still had his name in the owners manual.

The bike had been unused and remained unchanged, it even had the same mileage, for over 40 years.

It was a remarkable coincidence and there was no way that Jeff wasn't going to be reunited with his beloved bike.

The Suzuki TS185

We wanted bikes, we didn't want to be going round on the bus. Jeff Whitehead

Jeff was 17 when he first bought the bike in the mid-70s. It cost him £325 and his brother had to sign as guarantor for the finance.

He said he kept the bike for two years then sold it "reluctantly as I needed a car as I was courting".

Girlfriends had told him they didn't fancy riding pillion on a bumpy open-to-the elements bike.

It was Jeff's first motorbike and he couldn't believe it years later when he saw it on Facebook Marketplace. Credit: ITV News

I never ever thought I would get it back. I don't know what the odds are, but they've got to be out there haven't they? Jeff Whitehead

Jeff will now spend the next couple of months getting the back roadworthy before taking to the open road.