New 'unexplained case' emerges while Isle of Man plans exit from lockdown

A new 'unexplained case' has been recorded in the Isle of Man that cannot be linked to any of the other cases in the Island.

It is the first recorded case of its kind in the last five days.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Henrietta Ewart, has previously said 14 days of no 'unexplained cases' is needed before changes to the lockdown should be made.

Dr Ewart also recommended a full 21 days before the total lifting of lockdown restrictions should be considered.

After four days of no new unexplained cases I know it will be disappointing for everyone in our community to see a new case that we cannot currently trace back to someone else with the virus. Contact tracing is continuing and the team are hopeful they may yet be able to identify a link to an existing case. Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

The Chief Minister has previously said the Island was 'on track' to begin easing restrictions on 6th April, with an update due on Thursday 1st April.

An 'unexplained case' is defined as a case that has no known source of transmission.

340 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

There are currently eight people in Noble's Hospital with Covid-19.

A total of 1567 people have contracted the virus in the Island since the beginning of the pandemic and 29 people have died.

Over 50,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have also been administered - 35,146 people have received the first dose and 15,311 have had both.

The Isle of Man has a population of around 85,000.