Police are searching for a car after a woman was raped in south Manchester. The 'sickening' attack happened in Withington on Friday, 26 March. The woman, in her 20s, was raped in the early hours by a man in a car on Marriott Street.CCTV released by Greater Manchester Police shows the vehicle on Marriott Street driving off onto Wilmslow Road in a northerly direction.Detectives are working to identify the car in the footage and are appealing for any information that could help the investigation.No arrests have been made but police say 'extensive' enquiries are ongoing.

The 'full picture of the circumstances' of the attack is 'unclear at this stage', police added.The victim is being supported by specially-trained police and partner agencies.Extra police patrols are being dedicated to the Fallowfield and Withington area during night time hours to 'reassure the community'.Superintendent Richard Timson, of GMP’s City of Manchester South Division, said: "An incident of such a shocking and sickening nature is one that the police, and our partners across Greater Manchester, treat with the utmost concern and seriousness."

I want to commend the bravery of the victim for coming forward, and while the full picture of these circumstances is unclear at this stage, we are working relentlessly to try and establish them and will share any information we can to help find this man. Superintendent Richard Timpson, GMP

“Alongside specialist partners, we are supporting the victim through this very distressing time, and our team of officers working on the case are exploring every avenue of enquiry to catch whoever is responsible."“I must stress that this is currently believed to be an isolated incident, but I am keen to also ensure that the public – and especially young women – feel reassured that we are using all the resources we can to keep the community safe at this time of understandable and shared concern.“Anyone concerned by this incident or who has any information can contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously and I would implore people to do so knowing information will be treated with the strictest confidence.”