Phillip Leece, 32, from Chadderton pleaded guilty to rape. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

A violent rapist went on to name his victim in a ‘bizarre’ Facebook post.Phillip Leece, 32, met the victim when she became lost after leaving a nightclub in Rochdale town centre in March 2019.Posing as a Good Samaritan, Leece lured the woman to a wooded area and violently raped her before running away.

After being arrested when police obtained DNA evidence, Leece was charged and bailed.

It was then that he wrote a Facebook post in which he named the victim – a criminal offence - and blamed her for the attack while protesting his innocence.

Leece was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court to 16 years in prison and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life as well as a restraining order.

Detective Constable Russ Clarke of GMP's Rochdale district described it as a "shocking attack".

He said: "Leece pursued this woman into a secluded wooded area and exploited her for his own sexual gratification. After he had finished, he left her in the cold, on the floor, not knowing where she was and in an extreme state of distress."

Throughout this investigation, Leece has shown no remorse for what he did and throughout, has sought to distance himself from his actions. From the outset, the victim in this case has shown great strength and bravery. It is her actions that have ultimately allowed Leece to face justice. I would like to personally commend her and hope that she is now able to move forward. Detective Constable Russ Clarke of Greater Manchester Police

For information and advice on this subject:

Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call us on 0161 273 4500 or email us at

St Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Manchester provides a comprehensive and coordinated forensic, counselling and medical aftercare service to anyone in Greater Manchester who has experienced rape or sexual assault. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and people can access them via Greater Manchester Police, or as a self-referral.