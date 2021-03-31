Report by David Chisnall

The takeover of Wigan Athletic by the Bahraini group Phoenix 2021 Limited brings to an end a nightmare nine months for the club and its supporters which has involved both administration and relegation.

The new owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi says he wants to bring back the 'glory days' to a team which eight years ago was playing in the Premier League and won the FA Cup.

But what do we know about him and his five man executive board who have been brought in to oversee the rebuilding and restoration of the League One club?

Wigan Athletic Owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi Credit: Wigan Athletic Football Club

Owner - Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi

The money man behind the takeover. Very little is known about the Bahraini businessman although the group he is financing are described as being 'wealthy'.

I selected Wigan Athletic because of its great history, wide fanbase and excellent infrastructure including the DW Stadium and Christopher Park Academy, which will support the club for the future. I have selected an excellent executive team, to drive this club back to its glory days. Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi, Wigan Athletic owner

Talal Al-Hammad Credit: Wigan Athletic Football Club

Chairman - Talal Hammad

33-year-old Bahraini national who has been made chairman. His background is in architecture and project management working in Bahrain, England, France, Switzerland and Cyprus.

Mal Brannigan Wigan Athletic Chief Executive Credit: Wigan Athletic Football Club

Chief Executive - Mal Brannigan

Has experience of being Finance Director and Managing Director working at a number of clubs including Everton, Hull, Derby and Sheffield United. Mal takes over the responsibility for the day to day running of the club.

Non-Executive Director - Oliver Gottman

Oliver is an Irish qualified accountant with 20 years of experience. He has an MBA in Football Industries from the University of Liverpool and will support the relationship between the ownership and Board of Directors.

Non Executive Director Tom Markham

Tom became the first person in the UK to attain a PhD in Football Finance on graduating from Henley Business School in 2013. He's currently Head of Strategic Business Development at Sports Interactive who make the computer game Football Manager. In his spare time he makes football documentaries.

Chief Financial Officer - Richard Bramwell

Lifelong Wigan Athletic supporter Richard is a qualified accountant with more than 20 years of experience working in the finance department, having joined the Club during the period in which Latics relocated to the DW Stadium. Since 2013, Richard has been the senior member of the finance department for Wigan Athletic and the DW Stadium.