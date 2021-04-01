Report by Granada Reports correspondent Rachel Townsend

Volunteers have taken the train on the East Lancashire railway, not to enjoy the views, but to clear the tonnes of rubbish that is spoiling them.

In a week they have staged four trips and collected 40 tonnes of unwanted fencing, children's toys and even old televisions.

The railway is due to open to the public again in May and people who love the line from Rawtenstall to Heywood despaired at the amount of rubbish that would ruin the trip for visitors.

I'm doing this for the railway, it keeps us open and makes it nicer for the passengers Volunteer

The line is strewn with litter for miles

178,000 fall in visitors numbers on the East Lancs railway during the lockdown

Visitor numbers in 2020 fell from 200,000 to just 22,000 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Everyone who works so hard to keep the line alive is hoping the clear up will bring more visitors as lockdown eases.

It is more crucial knowing £10,000 of their donations has been spent on the operation.