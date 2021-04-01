Blog by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Ann O'Connor

They're raising a glass to a resident fondly known as Aunty Marj, but now we'll call her Miracle Marj because she's reached 107... yes 107.

But that's no reason to take a break for Majorie Hodnett. She has celebrated with a socially distanced party at Formby Manor care home, and treated guests to a reading of her new poem.

A lot happened the year Marjorie was born.

She arrived in the world weeks after Charlie Chaplin made his screen debut in a short called 'Making a Living'.

Marjorie was born in 1914, weeks after Charlie Chaplin's first film was released Credit: PA

And of course months after she was born, Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated in Sarajevo sparking the start of the First World War.

The scene of the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand which sparked the First World War, months after Marjorie's birth Credit: PA

Marjorie lived in Harleston in London before moving to Devon and then Formby to be near family. She was widowed twice by the age of 45 and spent more than two decades teaching.

At 107 she's survived two world wars and a pandemic.

Look forward with hope and not backward with regret. Marjorie Hodnett

So who better to go to for some words of wisdom on a long life. We asked Marjorie for her take on living long and living happily.

We wish Majorie a very Happy 107th Birthday