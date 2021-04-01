Residents in the Isle of Man will be allowed to gather in groups of up to ten people outdoors from tomorrow (Friday 2 April) after the government announced the first major easing of lockdown restrictions.

This follows another day with no 'unexplained cases' on the Island as the Manx government announces the beginning of the transition out of lockdown.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle made the announcement during a Covid-19 media briefing.

New Covid-19 lockdown changes in the Isle of Man:

2 April - outdoor gatherings allowed of up to 10 people.

6 April - construction sector and related trades allowed to return to work.

12 April - all schools and University College Isle of Man could reopen.

Social distancing is required and face coverings are being strongly recommended by the government when people gather and sectors start to return to work.

The construction sector and other related trades will be allowed to return to work from 6 April.

Working on a vacant property will also now be permitted with one person working per room.

From 13 April, primary schools will be open for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

Secondary schools will open for year 11 and year 13 pupils who need to complete assessments in school.

If the risk of infection returns to a safer level before then, all schools and University College Isle of Man could reopen on 12 April, but this is yet to be confirmed by Public Health Isle of Man.

I know it has been a difficult time and I thank everyone for their patience. The health and wellbeing of pupils and staff is our main priority and any decision to welcome them back will follow the latest health data and clinical advice. Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture

294 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in the last 24 hours that can be linked to a known source.

Four people are currently in Noble's Hospital with Covid-19, with nobody is in ICU.

The next update will be at a Covid-19 media briefing on Tuesday 6 April.