Hundreds gather in Castlefield Bowl in Manchester for illegal rave

Video from Twitter/@MarioCarta 1

A stark warning has been issued after hundreds gathered in Castlefield Bowl in Manchester for an illegal rave.

Videos posted on social media showed large numbers of people dancing and drinking in Castlefield Bowl, as a live DJ played to a crowd.

Footage also showed the swathes of people dancing and drinking in the outdoor venue known for hosting gigs.

Credit: @MarioCarta1/Twitter

Now a councillor has warned equipment will be seized and DJs at illegal gatherings will never work in the city again. Greater Manchester Police was called to break up the crowds, and said rule breakers will not be tolerated.

It added no fines have so far been issued for the rave, but officers are trying to track down the organiser.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said: "We had to intervene, there was some appalling behaviour, there was a lot of litter, loud music, a lot of poor behaviour, some people were urinating and we had to go in and clear the area.

"I must say we did clear it quite peacefully and most people again complied and went home.

"But it's not the thing we should have to get involved in."

But, despite the strong words of warning residents living nearby say they believe police could do more.

Sarah Conway lives on a barge next to the Bowl and says she feared for her safety.

Before we knew it it was just the whole arena was full of people, throwing bottles - nobody was using the bins. I had about 10 guys come on to my boat. Sarah Conway

The litter left behind has been condemned by local has been condemned by local councillors who say people need to take responsibility for their rubbish.

Litter was left across the venue after the illegal rave was shut down. Credit: MEN Media

Sarah uses one of her boats as an Airbnb worries that when booking reopen, customers will not want to come.

She added: "I've been hanging on by a thread and news of being able to open on 12 April was really exciting, but if this happens again I'm going to have to just shut shop really."

Report by Granada Reports correspondent Amy Welch

The latest incident comes after thousands gathered at Platt Fields Park in south Manchester on Tuesday 30 March.

Hundreds of empty glass bottles, cans and empty alcohol boxes were left on the hill at Platt Fields.

Gas canisters were dotted around on the grass and bins were overflowing on Wednesday morning. Dozens of plastic carrier bags and piles of burnt out rubbish were also left behind at the park.