Manchester United and FareShare have teamed up to support thousands of families in the North West for the Easter Holidays.

The football team, their foundation, and FareShare Greater Manchester are helping the families through the Foundation’s partner school network.

From February to March 2021, FareShare sent 383,000 food items - with staff from Manchester United and the Foundation packing and distributing them across 40 schools in Greater Manchester.

383,000 food items given out by FareShare and Manchester United in just one month

As the operation comes to an end towards the Easter Holidays, former Manchester United defender Wes Brown helped deliver the food hampers to Manchester Enterprise Academy (MEA) while meeting the staff and students.

The former England defender Wes said: "This school is just ten minutes from where I was born.

I didn’t think twice about helping out as it’s so important to give these opportunities and making sure the right people get access to the meals. Wes Brown, former Manchester United defender

Wes previously supported the campaign when the trio joined forces to create the Santa’s Red Helpers appeal at Christmas which saw 80,000 meals donated to those in need.

He continued: “For Manchester United Foundation and FareShare to continue after Christmas is excellent.

"It just shows the commitment to supporting local families during what has been a stressful time for a lot of people, so if this is one thing off their mind it helps out enormously.”

Throughout the operation FareShare Greater Manchester has donated 150 tonnes of shelf-stable food and it is reported that the food has boosted the concentration and energy levels of the school students.

Emily Raynard, principal at MEA Central, said: “It’s been a really worrying and challenging year for everyone, so it has been really reassuring and helpful to have additional support from the Foundation in providing us with such high-quality food and getting that out to our families.

“Something as essential and basic as food and being well-fed and looked after is absolutely key for our pupils being able to learn.

“We’ve also got some huge United fans and excited children who helped out today.

"Especially for a United legend to visit who lives locally and who has experienced life growing up around this area, it meant something even more to them as somebody who identifies with the lives that they live, how they’re being brought up and where they are from.”

FareShare Greater Manchester’s Head of development Miranda Kaunang said: “At a time when the need for our service has never been higher, the response from the club and Manchester United Foundation to support those most vulnerable has been phenomenal.

“Here in Greater Manchester, we are proud to continue playing a part in the fight against hunger with the support of partners like Manchester United and the Foundation.”