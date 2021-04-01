New body takes over delivery of Isle of Man health and social care services

The delivery of health and care services in the Isle of Man is to be led by a new independent body called 'Manx Care'.

This new organisation will operate at arms' length from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and focus entirely on the delivery of services to the Manx public.

It marks a historic separation of the DHSC functions, restructuring the largest department in the Isle of Man Government.

Around 2,500 health and care staff will be employed under a newly-appointed executive leadership team.

Andrew Foster CBE was appointed the Chair of Manx Care in September 2020 and has been in communication with the DHSC throughout the coronavirus pandemic.He has worked in a UK health and care setting in both non-executive and executive roles, most recently taking on a number of roles for NHS England.

Teresa Cope has been appointed as CEO of Manx Care and says the service will give a "prominent role to patients and service users".

It is very exciting and a privilege to lead our new organisation, whose success matters to everyone in the Island. The establishment of Manx Care is a milestone on a longer journey to transform health and care services, and while change won’t happen overnight, it will come in time and we are committed to making tangible improvements in year one. Teresa Cope. CEO of Manx Care

In the short-term, patient services will continue to be provided with little to no change.

However long-term goals will see a range of integrated local services to to meet individuals needs which is being developed by the Health and Care Transformation Programme, Manx Care, DHSC and other parties.

Manx Care’s launch is a line in the sand, signifying our determination to ensure modern, sustainable and relevant services are provided to the Island’s population. There is much still to do to embed our new approach. Transformation is a process not an event, and I am confident it will bear fruit for the benefit of patients, service users and the wider public. David Ashford MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care

'Manx Care' was one of the main recommendations within an independent report of the DHSC led by Sir Jonathan Michael that was published in 2019.

It also suggested if changes were not made to the health system, costs could rise by 2.7% each year as the DHSC has continued to overspend.

David Ashford MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care believes health costs will continue to rise.

The DHSC will continue to be responsible for strategic policy, regulation and legislation while Manx Care will focus entirely on the delivery of the health and social care system.