Report by Sports Correspondent Mike Hall

It's one of football's great untold stories - until now.

Nicky Welsh was part of the same Manchester United squad as Bryan Robson, Mark Hughes and Norman Whiteside, but his career took a very different path.

After being released by the club he missed United so much that he decided to hang up his boots at the age 20 so he could watch them on a Saturday afternoon rather than play for a different club.

Nicky's first day at United in 1983 was on a Youth Training Scheme. David Platt, who would go on to play for England in the World Cup, was also a new recruit.

Their first day at training was even filmed by News at Ten.

Nicky in the Manchester United team photo.

But Nicky's dream of playing for his beloved Reds was shattered when United manager Ron Atkinson released him at the age of 18.

Determined to get back to Old Trafford, Nicky played for United legend Nobby Stiles at West Brom.

When that didn't work out, he briefly played in Malaysia.

Other offers came in, but Nicky missed United so much that, at the age of just 20, he retired from playing and would go on to spend his Saturday afternoons stood in the Stretford End at Old Trafford.

"I just wanted to go and watch United. That was everything to me. I missed my United and I don't have any regrets about that," said Nicky.

Nicky and other YTS signings make it on to ITV News at Ten in 1983

And Nicky's connection with United continued. Through an ex-girlfriend, he became friends with the club's legendary manager Sir Matt Busby.

And years later he would find himself managing Sir Alex Ferguson's grandson - trying desperately hard to impress Sir Alex on the touchline of an Under 13s match.

Nicky became friends with Sir Matt Busby through his ex-girlfriend

After telling Sir Alex he had penned his memoirs, Nicky hurriedly printed off a copy when the former United manager offered to read it on a holiday.

He read it twice and convinced Nicky to have it published.

Sir Alex Ferguson persuaded Nicky to publish his book.

'My United Road' is about what happens when a young footballer's dreams don't quite come true.

I got behind the curtain on to the big stage, but I was sweeping it. Nicky Welsh

Nicky plans to make a donation from the sales of his book to the Sport United Against Dementia charity.