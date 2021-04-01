The school where Sir Paul McCartney met George Harrison is urging the government to speed up its decision on expanding in Liverpool.

LIPA, the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, was opened by Paul McCartney in 1996, rejuvenating the site of his old school the Liverpool Institute.

The old Liverpool Institute in the city centre became LIPA in the 90s Credit: LIPA

It started as a higher education facility teaching students the intricacies of industries like theatre and music. It now has a primary school and wants to open secondary classes.

But the school says it is still waiting for the Department for Education to approve its plans. It says some pupils and their parents are anxious, wondering if they will have a school to go to in September.

Sir Paul McCartney gets stars like Stephen Fry and Rowan Atkinson to inspire students at his 'fame school'. Credit: PA

Chief Executive and founder Mark Featherstone Whitty has said it would make LIPA the first organisation in the world to offer education from child to young adult.

Youngsters could start with us at four and continue, if they wanted to and had the ability, until they are 24. Mark Featherstone Witty

Mark Featherstone Witty, chief executive, pictured right with comedian Ben Elton and Sir Paul McCartney Credit: PA

In a statement the government says, “The Department is progressing an application to provide secondary education from Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts which we received last month. Representatives from the Department met with the trust last week, setting out the information needed before the application can be taken further."