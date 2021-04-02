Actor Martin Freeman seen 'on the beat' in Liverpool

BAFTA-winning actor Martin Freeman has been spotted filming for a new TV drama in Liverpool.

He was snapped in police uniform on Richmond Row in Everton as he filmed scenes for The Responder.The drama is centred on Chris - Freeman's character - a "crisis-stricken" urgent response officer working night shifts in Liverpool.

Freeman plays a troubled cop Credit: Liverpool Echo

A preview for the BBC One series explains: "Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo)."Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other."The show is written by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher and is being produced by Bafta-winning and Emmy-nominated Laurence Bowen.It is being filmed on Merseyside and in the surrounding area with the support of the Liverpool Film Office.

Filming has also been taking place in the city for the Birmingham-based crime drama Peaky Blinders.