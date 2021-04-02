Museums, theatres, arts and heritage organisations across the North West are sharing more than £39m, as part of the Government's Culture Recovery Fund.

The grants and loans are designed to help venues reopen and come out the other side of the pandemic.

One of the largest amounts, £7.3m, goes to Salford's Lowry Centre to help its community outreach work and to care for its collection of L.S. Lowry paintings and drawings.

An award of £583,400 will be made to Chester Cathedral to allow it have a full team of staff as it opens to the public once again, as well as growing its cultural events programme.

The National Football Museum in Manchester will receive £239,721 to prepare for the Manchester International Festival and incorporate Euro 2021 into their exhibitions.

A number of independent cinemas, across the North West, will share £358,857 to help them welcome back movie-goers.