An investigation is underway after a woman was sexually assaulted whilst walking home in Stockport in an attack described by police as 'a shocking and terrible ordeal'.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police were called at around 5.40am on March 23 to a report that a woman had been attacked in a wooded area off Welkin Road, Bredbury, near to the tunnels under the M60.

Both men are described as being dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas.

One was described as being white and approximately six foot tall and slim. The second man was described as being white, six foot tall, of a larger body size, and wearing a waterproof coat and leather gloves.

Detective Constable Paul Garner of GMP’s Stockport district, said: “This was a shocking and terrible ordeal and we are working closely with the victim to ensure that she is receiving all the necessary specialist care and support that she needs.

“We understand the concern and worry events such as this can cause for the community and I want to ensure the public that we are doing all that we can to ensure those responsible are identified.''

''I ask anyone with concerns or information to get in touch with police.”