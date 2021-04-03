Campaigners have staged another 'Kill the Bill' protest in Manchester city centre.

Hundred of protestors turned out on Saturday to show their opposition to the Government's proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021.

Chants of 'Kill the Bill' could be heard as protestors moved around the city and were seen near to Manchester Crown Court, on Deansgate and St Peter's Square, where they moved between tram tracks, blocking the route.

It follows a protest on Friday at St Peter's Square which took place despite a 48-hour police dispersal order remaining in place for the entire city centre.

That was imposed by Greater Manchester Police because of a rave-type event which took place at the Castlefield Bowl in the city.

The order expired at 1500 on Saturday.

A protest took place on Good Friday in Manchester City Centre Credit: MEN

The rally follows a similar one held in St Peter's Square on Saturday 27 March.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021 proposes allowing the police to take a more proactive approach in managing what are deemed ''highly disruptive'' protests, causing serious disruption to the public.

Police will be able to impose conditions like start and finish times, and permitted noise levels for demonstrations on static protests.

They will also be able to limit the amount of noise if it is considered disruptive for residents or businesses nearby - even on one-person protests.

It has been heavily criticised by objectors who say it will restrict civil liberties.

Socially-distanced peaceful protests are permitted under the latest Covid restrictions, which were eased on Monday.