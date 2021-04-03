Police release pictures of men following violent attack in Bolton

Greater Manchester Police have released CCTV pictures of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a violent and unprovoked attack in Bolton.

The men, believed to be in their 20s, are thought to have repeatedly kicked and punched a man who was waiting for a taxi on Newport Street.

The attack took place on February 17 and left the victim with a fractured jaw and skull.

Enquiries are ongoing and police have now issued images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.Police Constable, Jonathan Liversage of GMP’s Bolton district, said: ''This was a violent and seemingly unprovoked attack that has left a man with serious injuries and incredibly shaken. Thankfully he is recovering well after receiving treatment.

“We’ve released these images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with this assault and we’re urging any of members of the public who may have information that could help to identify them to come forward and speak to police.

We’re also keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch.”Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5554 quoting log 734 of 23/02/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.