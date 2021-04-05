Snowfall hits the region after sunny Easter weekend

Video courtesy of Rita Taylor from Oldham

Many areas of the North West have seen snowfall despite high temperatures and sunny weather over Easter.

Snowfall was reported in Oldham, Rochdale, South Manchester, Trafford, Bury, Bolton and Salford.

The Met Office is reporting 'wintry showers' this morning with temperatures of around 3C.

After a taste of summer for a lot of the UK, we will see things turn much colder as we go through the second half of the Easter weekend. Craig Snell, Met Office

A layer of snow covered areas around Greater Manchester on Monday morning Credit: MEN Syndiction