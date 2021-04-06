Construction sector returns to work and garden centres reopen in Isle of Man

People working in the construction sector in an outdoor space have returned to work today in the Isle of Man under new lockdown rules.

Tradespeople working on a vacant property will also be allowed to work, providing work is carried out with one person working per room.

Garden centres have also been allowed to reopen from today, as long as people continue to socially distance, with face coverings recommended.

Rules on social distancing and the use of face coverings must be respected to ensure a safe working environment. Howard Quayle MHK, Isle of Man Chief Minister

The next easing of lockdown will focus on schools.

It is proposed that all schools and University College Isle of Man (UCM) will reopen for teaching staff on Monday 12 April - as long as Public Health agree it is safe.

A phased return for children could begin on Tuesday 13 April starting with vulnerable children and those of essential workers.

Priority will also be given to young people in Years 11 and 13 who need to complete important work after all summer exams were cancelled.