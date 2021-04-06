The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Southport Flower Show - for the second year in a row. The event in August attracts tens of thousands of visitors, but organisers say uncertainty over holding large events this summer, made planning for this year untenable.

We have closely monitored the situation over the past few months, and it has become clear that due to the uncertainty of the pandemic we have no other option but to cancel the Show for a second successive year. Max Steinberg CBE, Chair of the Board

Southport Flower Show, which attracts 55,000 visitors was due to be held between 19-22 August.

But Max Steinberg, the Chair of the Board said if Government restrictions on events were not lifted in time, cancelling last minute would have "severe financial implications for the charity".

Instead he added, the board had unanimously agreed to "protect the long-term survival" of the Show.

It is hoped those who have already purchased tickets for 2021 will roll them over to next year - with dates already set between 18-21 August.

Organisers added that they will be in touch with all ticket holders, traders, exhibitors, suppliers, and volunteers over the coming weeks.

Alan Adams, General Manager of Southport Flower Show and Victoria Park Events said: "This was a very difficult decision to make and the fragility of the Government's Roadmap, alongside the uncertainty over holding large events this Summer, made planning for the 2021 Show untenable.

"The first consideration must be the health and wellbeing of everyone involved in the show and how we keep our visitors safe.

"The decision to cancel for a second year has been taken with an extremely heavy heart but we believe this to be the only course of action as we continue to work through these unprecedented times, and I would like to ask everyone for their support."