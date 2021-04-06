Everything you need to know about the $400M superyacht moored in Douglas Bay

A superyacht estimated to be worth over $400 million has been drawing a crowd over the weekend in the Isle of Man.

'Sailing Yacht A' is the largest sail-assisted motor yacht in the world, with its tallest mast reaching 91 metres - taller than the height of the Elizabeth Tower in London.

The vessel launched in 2015 and is 142 metres in length.

Up to 54 crew members can be held on board the vessel, filled with all the luxury expected with a super yacht.

This includes an underwater 'observation pod' made mainly of glass.

It arrived in Douglas on Sunday afternoon after making its way up from Gibraltar, but it is not yet known precisely why it has chosen to anchor off the coast of the Island.

Many believe it is sheltering from stormy weather while on route to Iceland.

This image posted on the Isle of Man by Drone Facebook page shows how big the yacht really is... if you can spot the crew member!

The owner is Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko who has a net work of $17.9 billion, according to Forbes.

The 49-year-old is the main beneficiary of the fertiliser producer EuroChem and coal energy company SUEK.

His companies have invested over $21 billion into fertiliser and coal production over the last 15 years.

'SAILING YACHT A' IN BRIEF

Estimated worth over $400M.

Largest sail-assisted motor yacht in the world.

Masts are taller than Big Ben.

142 metres in length.

54 crew members.

Owned by Andrey Melnichenko - net worth over $17.9 billion.

SHOTS FROM THE SHOREPeople gathered around the coast to get a glimpse of the yacht.