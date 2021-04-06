Report by Granada Reports sports correspondent David Chisnall

Since being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2017, the former Burnley, Blackburn, Bury and Preston footballer Len Johnrose has been working hard to raise awareness of the illness, for which there is no cure.

Never one to shy away from a challenge on the pitch, the 51 year old is now challenging us all after launching what he hopes will become a new viral fundraising sensation.

Inspired by the success of the Ice Bucket challenge, Len has come up with his #IceFoot92 challenge.

The aim is to post a video on social media showing you standing or sitting in icy water for 92 seconds while also nominating three more people to take part and making a donation via text message.

The 92 seconds represents every professional football team in England. The challenge is part of the former midfielder's Project 92 campaign, where he plans to visit every club to talk about MND.

Around 5,000 adults in the UK have the condition which affects the brain and nerves.

Each year 1,100 people are diagnosed and for the majority of those, life expectancy is between two and three years.

So many people get diagnosed everyday and die everyday, it's almost a forgotten disease which is tragic really. So ultimately the goal is to raise enough money to find a cure. Len Johnrose

One of those to already take part in the challenge is former Liverpool and Bolton Wanderers player Stephen Darby who also has MND.

The affects of MND on Len's body are clear to see. He now needs a specially adapted wheelchair to get around and his speech is slower and less easy to understand.

But his mind is as strong and sharp as ever, as is his fun loving and mischievous personality.

More information on how to take part or to donate to the #IceFoot92 challenge can be found on the Len Johnrose Trust twitter page.