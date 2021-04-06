Legal action brought by Manchester's night time economy advisor has resulted in the Health Secretary being called to give evidence at the High Court.

Sacha Lord wants Matt Hancock to explain why he is allowing non-essential shops to open before pubs and restaurants.

Outdoor hospitality can reopen from April 12, but indoor pub and restaurant spaces will have to stay closed until at least mid-May.

The legal action has been brought by Sacha Lord and businessman Hugh Osmond.

Sacha Lord

In October last year, instructed lawyers to seek a judicial review into any further restrictions on hospitality and entertainment venues across the North of England.

Trade body The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) said the measures have "no scientific rationale" and could have a "catastrophic impact" on late-night businesses.

Mr Justice Swift has ordered that the Health Secretary "shall by 10am on Tuesday April 6 file and serve his response to the application".

Kevin McAvoy, owner of Seven Brothers brewery in Salford says it is running to around 20% capacity.

From April 12 at the earliest, shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries and outdoor hospitality venues such as beer gardens will be allowed to reopen.

But indoor hospitality and entertainment venues and the rest of the accommodation sector will not be able to open their doors until at least May 17.

Mr Osmond writes in the Telegraph: "The Government left us no choice but to take it to court. This is a truly urgent matter affecting the lives of millions that simply cannot wait."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "As the Prime Minister has said, we want this lockdown to be the last.

"Our road map sets out a phased approach to cautiously easing restrictions, informed by scientific experts, and we continue to act in response to the latest available evidence to protect the NHS and save lives.

"We have continued to support the hospitality sector throughout the pandemic, including our new £5 billion Restart Grant scheme, extending the furlough scheme and the VAT cut, and providing 750,000 businesses in hospitality and other sectors with business rates relief."

Officials are planning a series of trial events over the coming months as they look to find a way for venues such as football grounds and nightclubs to reopen without the need for social distancing.