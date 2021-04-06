The number of people in the North West receiving their second coronavirus vaccine has reached a new weekly high.

More than 377,645 people in the region have now received their second jab, almost double the previous week when 196,717 returned to get their next dose, almost twice as many as did so the week before.

In total the NHS in the North West has now vaccinated more than 3.6 million people against Covid-19

377,645 The number of people who have received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

3.6 million The number of people the NHS has vaccinated against Covid-19 in the North West

The focus is now on making sure that absolutely everyone in the most at-risk cohorts has had the chance to be vaccinated, ahead of 15 April when there is more constrained supply of available doses.

Regional Director of Commissioning (North West), Dr Linda Charles Ozuzu, said: “At the same time as increasing second doses week on week, we are continuing to work to ensure that eligible people who have not yet taken up the offer to be vaccinated are not left behind.

“I’d urge everyone who has received an invite to come forward and get their life-saving vaccine, not only to protect themselves, but also those around them.”

The NHS has been inviting those eligible for a jab by letter and text with GPs also calling some patients.

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and letters include a web link to click and reserve an appointment at one of more than 300 large-scale vaccination centres or pharmacies across England.

Regional hospital hub and GP-led vaccination services that have been giving second doses in recent weeks include the Life Centre in Sale and Clarendon Leisure Centre in Salford.

Among those getting their second dose in Sale were couple Carroll Rennison, 80, and Jasper Hunter, 94 Credit: NHS England

Among those getting their second dose in Sale were couple Carroll Rennison, 80, and Jasper Hunter, 94.

Together for 25 years with seven grandchildren and five great children, they have spent much of the past year in isolation.

It puts us a step nearer to getting normality into our lives again, to a life we knew before. We’ve been in isolation for so long it’s not the same. We’re tired of standing on the doorstep and talking to the kids, but we’ve had each other. Carroll Rennison

Jasper added: “We want to feel safer and content in ourselves.”

GP Yvonne Burke, is one of the vaccinators at The Life Centre Credit: NHS England

GP Yvonne Burke, who works at Boundary House GP Practice in Sale is one of the vaccinators at The Life Centre.

She has seen a lot more positivity from those coming in for their second dose over the past week.

I see a lot of people who have lost their confidence, physically and mentally during the lockdowns and giving this vaccine is a way to help bring that confidence back. GP Yvonne Burke

At Clarendon Leisure Centre in Salford, Mary Fitzpatrick, 83, received her second dose.

She said: “People should have the vaccine because it’s saving lives. Young and old, no matter what age, it does no harm. You may have a bit of a headache after for a while but that’s alright!”

At Clarendon Leisure Centre in Salford, Mary Fitzpatrick, 83, received her second dose. Credit: NHS England

Many frontline NHS staff who also had their first doses back in December last year have also come forward for their second dose, including Manchester GP Dr Tom Hodgson, from Springfield Medical Centre in Eccles.

He said: “Having had Covid-19, it’s not something you want to go through and it took quite a while to recover from. To have a vaccination to help stop you from getting it is amazing.”

Manchester GP Dr Tom Hodgson, from Springfield Medical Centre in Eccles Credit: NHS England

Dr Tom Tasker, who is Clinical Chair of Salford Clinical Commissioning Group, had his second dose of the vaccine at Clarendon Leisure Centre.

He said: “Having the second jab at this fantastic facility brings me another step closer to a time when I’ll be able to see family again and make some new memories.”