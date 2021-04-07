Another big event in the North West's summer calendar is off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blackpool Air Show has been cancelled for the second year running.

The event, which attracts up to 100,000 visitors, was due to be staged on the Tower Festival Headland on the seafront over the weekend of August 7 and 8.

But organisers say there there is still too much uncertainty relating to the staging of mass events during the summer months.

Councillor Gillian Campbell, Cabinet Member for Tourism & Culture for Blackpool Council, said: “This has been an extremely difficult decision to make, but throughout this pandemic our primary focus has been on protecting residents and visitors. As we move out of lockdown that focus will not change. "

As it stands, there is no ready-made solution for managing large-scale outdoor events such as the Air Show and so it makes it impossible to plan ahead. We know that many other event organisers have faced a similar dilemma. But rest assured the Blackpool Air Show will be back and we have already made provisional arrangements for the 2022 event to be staged over the weekend of August 6 and 7. Councillor Gillian Campbell

Other events in the VisitBlackpool programme for this year will continue to be reviewed over the coming weeks in line with Government guidance.