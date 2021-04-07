Remember the Ice Bucket challenge which raised money for Motor Neurone Disease? Well now there's a new challenge aiming to help research into the illness.

It has been created by former Burnley, Blackburn, Bury and Preston footballer Len Johnrose who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2017.

Inspired by the success of the Ice Bucket challenge, Len has come up with his #IceFoot92 challenge to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The aim is to post a video on social media showing you standing or sitting in icy water for 92 seconds while also nominating three more people to take part and making a donation via text message.

The time represents all 92 professional football teams in England, and the challenge is part of the former midfielder's Project 92 campaign, where he plans to visit every club to talk about MND.

HOW TO CARRY OUT THE CHALLENGE:

Film yourself standing in a bucket of ice water for all or some of the 92 seconds.

Donate £10 during filming by texting MNDLEN to 70085.

Nominate some of your mates in your film to pass the challenge on

Share your film on social media using #IceFoot92 and tagging your nominees too

After carrying out his own challenge - he nominated our very own Sports Correspondent David Chisnall - now, it seems no one within the Granada Reports team is safe.

Here's how they all got on:

DAVID CHISNALL - nominated Mike Hall, Chris Hall and Paul Crone

PAUL CRONE - nominated Elaine Willcox

Chris Hall - nominated Gamal Fahnbulleh, Ann O'Connor and Rachel Townsend

Mike Hall - nominated Caroline Whitmore, Victoria Grimes and Josh Stokes

Around 5,000 adults in the UK have the condition which affects the brain and nerves.

Each year 1,100 people are diagnosed and for the majority of those, life expectancy is between two and three years.