Missing Basset Hounds found more than 100 miles away from their kennels

Two Basset Hounds have been found near Wigan nearly two months after they were reported stolen in the East Midlands.

Greater Manchester Police say the owners have been made aware and the dogs are being reunited with their family.

Two people have been arrested while an investigation continues.

Credit: GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley

The dogs were among five taken from a kennels in Leicestershire in February

Greater Manchester Police said: "Through the power of social media they were found at an address in Hindley and safely removed by officers."